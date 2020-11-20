ELAINE TERESE HANSEL Cedar Rapids Elaine Terese Hansel, 84, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at her home. There will be no public visitation. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1350 Lyndhurst Dr., Hiawatha, Iowa, with the Rev. Gary Mayer officiating. Burial will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. All invited guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa, is assisting the family. Elaine was born on July 17, 1936, in Holy Cross, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Lena (Errthum) Lucas. She graduated from Holy Cross High School in 1954. On Oct. 26, 1957, in Holy Cross, Elaine was united in marriage to Gerald William Hansel. To this union, seven children were born. After proudly raising her children, she was a cook in the deli at Nelson's Meat Market. Elaine also volunteered at many organizations including the American Cancer Society
and the Treasure Store at Bridgehaven. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Guild. Elaine's passion was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her children, Randy Hansel of Edmond, Okla., Kristy (George) Harker of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Scott (Kelly) Hansel of Cedar Rapids, Jeff (Debi) Hansel of Lombard, Ill., Gerald (Charity) Hansel of Robins, Iowa, Mary Lynn (Matthew) Ament of Phoenix, Ariz., and Brian (Michelle) Hansel of Oswego, Ill.; her 10 grandchildren, Kyle (Caroline) Hansel, Keri Hansel, Nicholas Hansel, Michelle (Joseph) Mailander, Hannah Hansel, Emily Hansel, Bryor Hansel, Colin Hansel, Paige Hansel and Ella Hansel; her five great-grandchildren, Charlotte Hansel, Lilah Mailander, Emma Mailander, Eliana Mailander and William Mailander; three brothers, Oran "Duke" (Joan) Lucas of Guttenberg, Iowa, Garry (Joyce) Lucas of Dubuque, Iowa, and Ronald "Hank" (Diane) Lucas of Holy Cross; and several nieces and nephews. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; and husband of nearly 47 years, Gerald. Please share a memory of Elaine at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.