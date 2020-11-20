1/1
Elaine Terese Hansel
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELAINE TERESE HANSEL Cedar Rapids Elaine Terese Hansel, 84, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at her home. There will be no public visitation. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1350 Lyndhurst Dr., Hiawatha, Iowa, with the Rev. Gary Mayer officiating. Burial will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. All invited guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa, is assisting the family. Elaine was born on July 17, 1936, in Holy Cross, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Lena (Errthum) Lucas. She graduated from Holy Cross High School in 1954. On Oct. 26, 1957, in Holy Cross, Elaine was united in marriage to Gerald William Hansel. To this union, seven children were born. After proudly raising her children, she was a cook in the deli at Nelson's Meat Market. Elaine also volunteered at many organizations including the American Cancer Society and the Treasure Store at Bridgehaven. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Guild. Elaine's passion was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her children, Randy Hansel of Edmond, Okla., Kristy (George) Harker of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Scott (Kelly) Hansel of Cedar Rapids, Jeff (Debi) Hansel of Lombard, Ill., Gerald (Charity) Hansel of Robins, Iowa, Mary Lynn (Matthew) Ament of Phoenix, Ariz., and Brian (Michelle) Hansel of Oswego, Ill.; her 10 grandchildren, Kyle (Caroline) Hansel, Keri Hansel, Nicholas Hansel, Michelle (Joseph) Mailander, Hannah Hansel, Emily Hansel, Bryor Hansel, Colin Hansel, Paige Hansel and Ella Hansel; her five great-grandchildren, Charlotte Hansel, Lilah Mailander, Emma Mailander, Eliana Mailander and William Mailander; three brothers, Oran "Duke" (Joan) Lucas of Guttenberg, Iowa, Garry (Joyce) Lucas of Dubuque, Iowa, and Ronald "Hank" (Diane) Lucas of Holy Cross; and several nieces and nephews. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; and husband of nearly 47 years, Gerald. Please share a memory of Elaine at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved