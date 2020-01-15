|
ELAINE ESTHER TUMILTY Shellsburg Elaine Esther Tumilty, 78, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab in Vinton. Memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Shellsburg Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will follow at 11:45 a.m. with the Rev. J.R. Henderson officiating. A memorial fund has been established. Elaine was born to Darrell and Esther (Brandt) Gilbert on March 19, 1941, in Waukon. On May 27, 1961, she was united in marriage to Kirk Tumilty in Waukon. Elaine owned and operated Fashionaire Beauty Salon in Shellsburg and later worked as a house parent at the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School in Vinton for 28 years. Elaine was active in her community and enjoyed membership in the Shellsburg Presbyterian Church. She was a member of several ladies card clubs and enjoyed trips to Las Vegas with Kirk. Elaine was a very caring and giving person and dearly loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Kirk; her children, Jeff (Juli) Tumilty, Jim (Sheila) Tumilty and Jill (Scott) Deklotz, all of Shellsburg; five grandchildren, Nick (Jessica) Tumilty, Garett (Myriah) Tumilty, Wyatt Tumilty, Cody Deklotz and Carley Deklotz; her great-grandchildren, Caden and Kendall Tumilty; and her sister, Diane (John) Lindblom of Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her granddaughter, Nicole. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020