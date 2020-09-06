ELAINE WILMA EWERT Cedar Rapids Elaine Wilma Ewert gracefully passed to be reunited on her anniversary with her beloved husband of 61 years, Ronney Ewert, on Aug. 27, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Private graveside service will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Anderson Cemetery in Swisher. The family requests everyone attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Elaine was born Jan. 19, 1938, in Swisher, Iowa, to parents William and Wilma Sternad. Elaine and Ronney owned Ewert's Skyway Lounge. They spent their winters in Las Vegas and shared a passion for baseball and the Chicago Cubs. Survived by many who deeply loved her: her three children, Scott (Lori) Ewert of Wichita, Kan., Lori (Gary) Sweeney and Julie (Scott) Hollingsworth, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; her grandchildren, Ryan (Tasha) Sweeney, Aaron Ewert, Karlee (Kyle) Rodenkirk, Kierstyn (Lindsey) Bell, Logan and Bailey Hollingsworth and Kellen (Baili) Sweeney; and 11 great-grandchildren. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Donald Sternad; and sister-in-law, Barbara. Elaine forever will be remembered as a wife, mother, grandmother and friend whose memory will be cherish by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to give thanks to Dr Mary Ann Nelson, Dr Wilbur, The Gardens of Cedar Rapids and all who provided exceptional care for Elaine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
