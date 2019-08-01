Home

Elaine Yock
Elaine Yock

Elaine Yock Obituary
ELAINE MARIE YOCK Cedar Rapids Elaine Marie Yock, 73, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Central Assembly of God by Pastor Mark Thomas. Burial: Dayton Valley Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation is serving the family. Elaine is survived by her husband, John, of Cedar Rapids; her son, Todd (Melissa) Yock of Toddville; her daughter, Tami (Pete) Richardt of Walford; four grandchildren, Danielle, Sydney, Noah and Brandon; one great-granddaughter, Grace; and a great-grandson on the way; and her brothers, Dale, Jim and Donald. She was preceded in death by her parents. Elaine was born Feb. 8, 1946, in Anamosa, the daughter of George and Luella Chapman. She married John Yock on Jan. 15, 1966, in Clarence. She was the owner/operator of European Tan in Cedar Rapids. Elaine enjoyed trips to northern Wisconsin, and reading, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
