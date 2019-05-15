ELDON LOYD ADKISSON Cedar Rapids Eldon Loyd Adkisson, 82, died peacefully Thursday, May 9, 2019, while holding the hand of Donna (Wiley) Adkisson, his wife of 65 years. Eldon spent his final hours in hospice care at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. In accordance with Eldon's wishes, his body has been cremated, that service provided by Iowa Cremation. No memorial service will be held. A private interment will be conducted at a later date at Bethel Cemetery outside Diagonal, Iowa, near the Wiley family century farm. Eldon was born in Diagonal to Fred and Leona (Winslow) Adkisson on Aug. 13, 1936. He grew up on the family farm and in 1954, graduated from Diagonal High School, married Donna and joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served overseas and completed his education in communications at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Ala. In 1960, Eldon was employed by what is now the Iowa Department of Public Safety as a radio operator in Maquoketa and in 1969, as a station supervisor and technician in Cedar Rapids, until his retirement in 1999. Eldon's lifelong interests included attending family functions and reunions in and around Diagonal, travel throughout North America with Donna and family members, American history, national and state politics, civil and union rights, sports, (especially the Iowa Hawkeyes), trivia and antique farm equipment. Eldon is survived by Donna and their son, Doug Adkisson, and daughter-in-law, Stephanie Adkisson; daughter, Jill Yount and son-in-law, Brent Yount; former daughter-in-law, Anne Preziosi; grandchildren, including Jacob Hill and Rachel Adkisson and grandson-in-law, Kristion Keller, and Katie Adkisson; great-grandchild, Aladin Adkisson; his younger sister, Clara Buchanan; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. Eldon was preceded in death by his parents; older brothers, Fred Adkisson Jr. and Harold Adkisson; and older sister, Violet Powell. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the as a memorial. Published in The Gazette on May 15, 2019