ELDON CLARENCE MACKERT Cedar Rapids Eldon Clarence Mackert, 93, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital. Services: 1 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories, where a visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until service time. The Rev. Jackie Bradford will officiate. Burial: private at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Geraldine Walder; his children, Doug (Judy) Mackert of Marion, Iowa, Jane (Rye) Clark of Winthrop, Iowa, and Linda (Ed) Mercado and Ann (Jon) Bell, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and his stepchildren, Victoria (Rich) Lyle, Jeff Walder and Paul (Tracy) Walder, all of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Laura (Tom) Anderer of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Sandra (Denny) Ketelsen of Toddville, Iowa. Also surviving are nine grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four stepgreat-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Bethel Mackert; his daughter, Susan Doctor, a sister, Ruth Rettenmaier; and a brother, Roy Mackert. Eldon was born Oct. 9, 1925, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Clarence and Helen (Pautz) Mackert. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946 and graduated from the University of Iowa in 1951. Eldon married Bethel Floerchinger in Mishawaka, Ind., in 1951. She died in 1989. He then married Geraldine Walder in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1994. Eldon was an engineer for Rockwell Collins for 38 years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of Kenwood Park United Methodist Church. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kenwood Park United Methodist Church in memory of Eldon.