Eldon Fruehling
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eldon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELDON WALTER FRUEHLING North Buena Vista Eldon Walter Fruehling, 74, of North Buena Vista, formerly of Mount Vernon, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa. Friends and family may visit and celebrate his life from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 19, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. A limited number of people will be allowed in the stateroom at one time. Please plan to wait your turn outside and be respectful of social distancing guidelines. Private family memorial services will be held at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Inurnment will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Camp Courageous or the Dubuque Humane Society. Please leave a message for the family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved