Eldon Fruehling

ELDON WALTER FRUEHLING North Buena Vista Eldon Walter Fruehling, 74, of North Buena Vista, formerly of Mount Vernon, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa. Friends and family may visit and celebrate his life from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 19, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. A limited number of people will be allowed in the stateroom at one time. Please plan to wait your turn outside and be respectful of social distancing guidelines. Private family memorial services will be held at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Inurnment will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Camp Courageous or the Dubuque Humane Society. Please leave a message for the family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.