1/1
Eldon Gillmore
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eldon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELDON GILLMORE Anamosa Eldon Gillmore, 71, of Anamosa, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Anamosa Care Center following a brief illness. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Isidore Catholic Church, Springville, Iowa. Burial will be in St. Isidore Cemetery. Due to the current health pandemic, a public celebration of his life will be held at a later date. By visiting www.goettschonline.com you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with the family. Eldon Ralph Gillmore was born April 14, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Ralph and Genevieve (Carpenter) Gillmore. He attended schools in Springville and graduated from Springville High School in 1968. On July 22, 1978, he married Shirley Espey in Marion, Iowa. Eldon farmed in the Springville area until he retired in 2018. He was deeply devoted to the land and enjoyed tractors, livestock and anything that had to do with farming. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Shirley; his son, Lucas (Cari), Tiffin; daughters, Josette Gillmore, Marion, and Bobbi Gillmore, Marion; grandchildren, Keegan Gillmore, Gavin Gillmore, Rowan Gillmore and Georgia Gillmore; and brothers, Gerry, Springville, Joe, Springville, and Randy, Phoenix, Ariz. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Nancy Gillmore.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goettsch Inc Funeral Homes
360 E 1St St
Anamosa, IA 52205
(319) 462-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goettsch Inc Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved