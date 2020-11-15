ELDON GILLMORE Anamosa Eldon Gillmore, 71, of Anamosa, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Anamosa Care Center following a brief illness. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Isidore Catholic Church, Springville, Iowa. Burial will be in St. Isidore Cemetery. Due to the current health pandemic, a public celebration of his life will be held at a later date. By visiting www.goettschonline.com
you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with the family. Eldon Ralph Gillmore was born April 14, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Ralph and Genevieve (Carpenter) Gillmore. He attended schools in Springville and graduated from Springville High School in 1968. On July 22, 1978, he married Shirley Espey in Marion, Iowa. Eldon farmed in the Springville area until he retired in 2018. He was deeply devoted to the land and enjoyed tractors, livestock and anything that had to do with farming. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Shirley; his son, Lucas (Cari), Tiffin; daughters, Josette Gillmore, Marion, and Bobbi Gillmore, Marion; grandchildren, Keegan Gillmore, Gavin Gillmore, Rowan Gillmore and Georgia Gillmore; and brothers, Gerry, Springville, Joe, Springville, and Randy, Phoenix, Ariz. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Nancy Gillmore.