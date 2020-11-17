ELDON M. GINGERICH Kalona A celebration of life for Eldon M. Gingerich, 82, of Kalona, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Lower Deer Creek Mennonite Church. The service will be available via livestream at the Lower Deer Creek website: www.ldcmc.org
. Private family burial will be held at Lower Deer Creek Cemetery prior to the service. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks are recommended. Eldon died Nov. 15, 2020. A memorial fund has been established for Gospel Echoes Prison Ministry and the Pleasantview Home Building Fund. Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.