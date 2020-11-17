1/1
Eldon Gingerich
ELDON M. GINGERICH Kalona A celebration of life for Eldon M. Gingerich, 82, of Kalona, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Lower Deer Creek Mennonite Church. The service will be available via livestream at the Lower Deer Creek website: www.ldcmc.org. Private family burial will be held at Lower Deer Creek Cemetery prior to the service. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks are recommended. Eldon died Nov. 15, 2020. A memorial fund has been established for Gospel Echoes Prison Ministry and the Pleasantview Home Building Fund. Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
