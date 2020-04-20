Home

Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home
110 N West St
Earlville, IA 52041
(563) 923-3495
ELDON J. WILSON Delhi Eldon J. Wilson, 95, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away at home on Friday, April 17, 2020, surrounded by his family. Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Eldon was born Oct. 28, 1924, in Delhi, the son of Doran H. and Jeanette (Ridenour) Wilson. He grew up on the family farm near Delhi and graduated from Delhi Consolidated High School in 1942. He served in the U.S. Army. On Oct. 4, 1952, in Mason City, Iowa, Eldon was united in marriage to Velva Mesch. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Velva Wilson of Delhi; sons, Kenneth (Judy) Wilson, El Cajon Calif., Dean (Robin) Wilson, Stoddard, Wis., Gary (Marilyn) Wilson, Delhi, Larry Wilson, Juneau, Wis., and Doran (Patty) Wilson, Delhi; stepson, Darwin (Jane) Mesch, Delhi; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Etta Wilson, Cedar Rapids and Wanda Wilson, Manchester. Eldon was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; a daughter, Holly Ann; three brothers; and two sisters. Please share a memory of Eldon at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020
