|
|
ELDON JAMES HORNSTEIN Cedar Rapids Eldon James Hornstein, 86, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics as a result of complications from dementia. Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories with a visitation one hour before. Inurnment will be held after the service. Eldon was born Oct. 2, 1932, in Cedar Rapids. His parents were John Andrew Hornstein and Mirl Josephine (Healy) Hornstein. Eldon lived most of his life in Cedar Rapids. He married DeLores Servoy on Feb. 16, 1952. She later died of cancer and he married Adaline (Nash) Hatfield on March 6, 1983. Eldon worked for O.F. Paulson Construction as a carpenter and later as job superintendent for more than 35 years. Then he had his own construction business, Eagle Construction, for several years. He felt like he did not have a job; he got to practice his hobby for a living. He was especially proud to have been the superintendent of several projects at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics including the fountain entrance, the air traffic control tower at the Cedar Rapids airport, the ACT building in Iowa City, as well as other large construction projects. Eldon was a member of the Masons in Crescent Lodge 25. He loved fishing especially trips to Minnesota and Canada, old Western movies, tinkering in the garage, weekend drives through the countryside and spending time with all of his grandchildren. He enjoyed nature and all wildlife. He dearly loved his pets. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, DeLores Marie (Serovy) Hornstein; his brothers, John and Burton; his twin sisters, Viola Riley and Leola Thibadeau; and half sister, Eleanor Raitt. Eldon is survived by his wife, Adaline E Hornstein; his children, Lynn (Dan) Davis and Mike Hornstein; grandchildren, Jill (Ryan) Hoff and Justin (Melissa) Davis; and four great-grandsons, Calan and Weston Hoff and Benjamin and Theodore Davis. In addition, he is survived by his stepchildren, Steve (Heather) Hatfield, Renee (Steve) Hildebrand, David (Lynn) Hatfield, Ruby Hatfield (Tony) and their children, Tonya (Mike) Powelka, Crystal (Gary) Miller, Trevor (Jennifer) Hurlburt, Faith and Hope Hatfield, Joel (Loretta) Hatfield and Nick and Jenny Dvorak; step-great-grandchildren, Trinity, Brody, Kennedy, Hudson, Lincoln, Yael, Abigail and Miriam Calla and Boston. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Eldon's name may be directed to Definitely Dogs, 2802 Lippisch Place SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Phone: (319) 930-DOGS (3647), Email: [email protected] Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 26, 2019