ELDON OELLRICH Anamosa Eldon Oellrich, 84, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion following a sudden illness. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa, with interment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, Surviving are two siblings, Jeanie Clark, Anamosa, and Larry Oellrich, Center Point; and his second family and employers, Don and Janet Stickle and family, Central City. He was preceded in death by six siblings, Lester, Bobbie, Gerald, Dorothy, Lorraine and Betty. Eldon Jack Oellrich was born March 12, 1925, in Morley, Iowa. He was the son of John Peter and Irma McQuillen Oellrich. Eldon received his education in the Morley schools. He started his working carreer as a farmhand for Clifford McGuire. In 1972, he went to work on the Don and Janet Stickle farm, where he was employed until he retired in 2018. Eldon looked forward to his trips to town every other week and driving his four-wheeler around the farm while doing his chores. Published in The Gazette on May 14, 2019