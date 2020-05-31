ELDON WALTER FRUEHLING North Buena Vista Eldon Walter Fruehling, 74, of North Buena Vista, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa. Memorial services are pending at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Eldon was born June 24, 1945, in Beatrice, Neb., the son of Erwin and Fern Fruehling. Eldon graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Judy Glass on June 27, 1964, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Eldon was part owner of F & G Trucking and worked for Hawkeye Ready Mix, driving part-time for Lou Somerville during the winter, where he and his wife Judy saw a lot of the country. He then retired from Wendling Quarries. Survivors include a daughter, Denise (Terry) Carpenter of Anamosa, Iowa; son, Howard (Tia) Fruehling of Center Point, Iowa; grandchildren, Hailey Fruehling of Center Point, Iowa, and Kaitlyn (Brennan) Henderson of Center Point, Iowa; and great-grandchild, Oaklynn Jae Henderson; his loving dog, Batman; and siblings, Gerald and Sandy Fruehling of Aurora, Colo., Conrad Fruehling of Marion and Steve and Martha Fruehling of Cedar Rapids. Eldon was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; and parents, Erwin and Fern Fruehling. Memorial donations may be directed to Camp Courageous or the Dubuque Humane Society. The family would like to thank all the staff at Finley Hospital and UnityPoint Home Care Services for their tender loving care given to Eldon. Please leave a message for the family on our webpage, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 31, 2020.