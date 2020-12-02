1/1
Eldon Weiss
1928 - 2020
ELDON WALTER WEISS Williamsburg Eldon Walter Weiss, 92, of Williamsburg, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Keystone Nursing Care Center. A private funeral service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, Marengo. Burial will be at Marengo Cemetery. Social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Marengo Senior Dining, 1083 Court Ave., Marengo, IA 52301, or a charity of your choice. Cards may also be sent to the family in care of Kloster Funeral Home, 298 W. Washington St., Marengo, IA 52301. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Eldon was born Jan. 19, 1928, in Guernsey, Iowa, the son of Walter William and Marie (Neitzel) Weiss. He attended country school and started farming with his parents as a youth using "horse power." Eldon was united in marriage on May 8, 1949, to Doris Ann Furler of Conroy. They farmed in Iowa County, near Marengo, until retirement raising cattle, hogs, chickens, corn and soybeans. Following his wife's retirement, Eldon relied on his son Glen to help work the farm alongside him. He was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Marengo, serving as an usher, trustee, and on the board of patronage for many years. He also represented the St. John's Lutheran church as a member of the dart ball team winning many trophies. From as early as 1945, as 17 years of age, Eldon played baseball for St John's Lutheran Church, Victor, as a center fielder. He played alongside Louis Schultz former justice of the Iowa Supreme Court. For the next 60 years, Eldon participated as a softball player, a coach and an umpire at all levels, umpiring high school baseball and minor league open softball for both men and women. In his later years, he was umpire for pony and little leagues, including the Iowa Games each year for many years. He remembered umpiring 184 games in a month in 1984. He truly loved the game. He also loved to roller skate. He purchased his wife Doris' first roller skates while dating before their marriage. The couple competed all across the Midwest dance skating through their '60s to early '70s. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris Ann (Furler) Weiss; sisters, Beata Sandersfeld, Ramona Huedepohl and Doris Heitshusen; and brother, LeRoy Weiss. Eldon is survived by his children, Tammy (Darryl) Vogt of Oklahoma and Ann Kjos and Glen Weiss of Williamsburg; grandchildren, Mandi (Eric) Niebes Lueck of Kalona, Melissa (Reg) Niebes Zeller of Minneapolis, Minn., Nicholas (Ryann Smith) Vogt of Cedar Rapids and Sara (Kyle Gray) Kjos of Winona, Minn.; and two great-grandchildren, Ainsley and Lorelei Lueck. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020.
