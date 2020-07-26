ELDRED "ELDIE" LLOYD SVOBODA Cedar Rapids Eldred "Eldie" Lloyd Svoboda, 88, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Hus Memorial Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Terry VanWyk and the Rev. Mel Ramos presiding. Visitation will be one hour before services Monday at the church. Burial will be in Czech National Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted. The family is requesting everyone attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements. Eldred was born Aug. 29, 1931, in rural Amana, the son of Wesley and Eleanor (Hospardsky) Svoboda. He graduated from Cedar Rapids Wilson High School, Class of 1949. Eldie served in the Iowa National Guard as well as the United States Army. Eldie was united in marriage to Betty Jean Stastny on May 19, 1951, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. He worked at Iowa Milling Company, later Cargill Soybean Plant, where he later retired in 1990. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren. Eldie was a very proud member of his church, where he was a board trustee and was in charge of maintaining the building and the grounds. Eldred is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Svoboda; children, Allyn Svoboda of Rico, Colo., and Jill (Mike) Murray of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Nola Svoboda, Jamison (Leesha) Murray and Ryan (Amy) Murray; two great-grandchildren, Lakelan and Rowan; his brother, Lyle (Jackie) Svoboda of Cedar Rapids; his sister-in-law, LaVerna Kulhavy of Cedar Rapids, as well as his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother- and father-in-law, Libbie and Frank J. Stastny; a grandson, Kristopher Murray; his sister, Lucille (Joe) Skiba; his brother, Clifford (Gayle) Svoboda; his brother-in-law, Bill Kulhavy; and his sister-in-law, Bernice (Lumir) Merta. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hus Memorial Presbyterian Church General Fund or to the charity of donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
.