ELDRED "HANK" M. DUBISHAR Cedar Rapids Eldred "Hank" M. Dubishar, 83, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family. Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Inurnment will be in Czech National Cemetery, where there will be full military rites. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Brosh Chapel. Eldred was born Aug. 18, 1935, in Amana, the son of Ben and Blanche (Hala) Dubishar. He graduated from Walford High School, Class of 1952. Hank served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1957 during and after the Korean conflict. He was married to Arvilla Hatfield in 1954. Hank farmed in the Amana area for many years. He owned and operated the Corner Inn in Swisher. Later on, he delivered oil and fuel while owning D&G Mini Mart in Swisher, as well as managing the Solon American Legion until retiring in 2006. He enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR and the Hawkeyes, gambling, playing euchre, baking, cooking, collecting coins, telling stories and spending time with his family. He was a longtime member of Swisher and Solon American Legions, the Swisher Men's Club, as well as a volunteer for the Swisher Fire Department. Hank is survived by his children, Tom (Barb) Dubishar of Phoenix, Ariz., Vicki (Larry) Hajek of Cedar Rapids, Patti (Robert) Vohn of Gobles, Mich., Theresa Loutsch of Lisbon and Amy (Greg) Smith of Cedar Rapids; his grandchildren, Brock (Amanda) Dubishar, Ashley Dubishar, Richard (Amber) Orabuena, Elyse Orabuena, Amanda Hajek, Lisa Hajek, Bobby Vohn, Jason Loutsch, Derek (Ashley) Loutsch, Elizabeth Gonzalez and Brandon and Courtney Smith; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Caleb, Dylan, Brooke, Tatum, Carter, Lexi, Ariana, Collin, Aaliyah, Beau, Leo and Brody; his siblings, LaVerne Kovar and Darlene (Jerry) Lindemann; former son-in-law, Steve Loutsch; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Arvilla; his brother, Vernon (Francis) Dubishar; grandson, Jordan Dubishar; and his son-in-law, Bruce Zenisek. Memorials may be directed to the family. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Hospice of Mercy for their loving care for Hank. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on July 4, 2019