ELEANOR E. VAN NEVEL Belle Plaine Eleanor E. Van Nevel, 84, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away due to an extended illness on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Belle Plaine Specialty Care. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Belle Plaine with Father Dennis Conway and Deacon Joe Behounek officiating. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service in Belle Plaine with Scripture wake service at 7 p.m. Burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery in Belle Plaine. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Eleanor was born Nov. 9, 1934, to George and Marie (Dolash) Hlas. She went to school in Chelsea, Iowa. Following school, she was a homemaker until going to work for Amana Refrigeration, where she retired. Nov. 6, 1971, Eleanor married Andy Van Nevel; together they lived in Belle Plaine. Eleanor enjoyed gardening, bowling and playing rolle bolle. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs fan, and a great cook who loved catering to family and friends. She is survived by her son, John Weaver of Marion; stepchildren, Linda Roggentien of Belle Plaine, Susan (Michael) Rego of Portland, Ore., Bill (Cathy) Van Nevel of Belle Plaine and Jim (Tina) Van Nevel of Raleigh, N.C.; sister, Sister Mary Hlas of Omaha, Neb.; and many more loving family and friends. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andy Van Nevel; daughter, Joan Weaver; stepson, Bob Van Nevel; brothers, Ernie, Edward and Elmer Hlas; sisters, Elsie Klenk and Evelyn Mayer; niece, Veronica Lyon.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019