ELEANOR "ELLIE" THERESA MAAS Lamont Eleanor "Ellie" Theresa Maas, 78, of Lamont, entered into her eternal rest on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point. Friends may call from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and one hour before the service Friday at the church. Parish Scripture service: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. Final resting place: St. Albert Cemetery, Lamont. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes of Winthrop is assisting the family with arrangements. Online at www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Ellie is survived by her five children, Judy (Larry) Duff of Waterloo, Janet (Ralph) Goedken of Lamont, Joyce (Richard) Kauffman of West Union, David Hildebrand of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Dean (Yvonne) Maas of Leesville, La.; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands; and two sisters, Edna Schrandt and Arlene Lee.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020