Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Barr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Mary Barr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Mary Barr Obituary
ELEANOR MARY BARR Manchester Eleanor Mary Barr, 90, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. She was born June 25, 1929, in Manchester, the daughter of Ernest and Elsie (Callahan) Lewis. Survivors include her three children, Linda Rondone of Altamonte Springs, Fla., Diane (Bill) Anderson of Lamont and Bruce (Ann) Chrystal of Manchester; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her special caregiver, Harriet Fisher; and her beloved dog, Sassy. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa, with the Rev. David Grandon officiating. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. Interment: Oakland Cemetery in Manchester, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.