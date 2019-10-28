|
ELEANOR MARY BARR Manchester Eleanor Mary Barr, 90, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. She was born June 25, 1929, in Manchester, the daughter of Ernest and Elsie (Callahan) Lewis. Survivors include her three children, Linda Rondone of Altamonte Springs, Fla., Diane (Bill) Anderson of Lamont and Bruce (Ann) Chrystal of Manchester; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her special caregiver, Harriet Fisher; and her beloved dog, Sassy. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa, with the Rev. David Grandon officiating. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. Interment: Oakland Cemetery in Manchester, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019