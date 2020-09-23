ELEANOR "ELLIE" MAY REEDER Cedar Rapids Eleanor "Ellie" May Reeder died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, of end stage renal disease at her home surrounded by her loving family. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing and masks are required. Ellie was born Nov. 4, 1928, in Ossian, Iowa, to Borghild and Magnus Barnes. She moved with her family to Cedar Rapids at the age of 10. She graduated from McKinley High School in 1946 and attended St. Olaf and later Kirkwood Community College. Music played a large part in her life. She played the violin, sang in many choirs and enjoyed being a part of numerous musical productions. On Sept. 5, 1948, she married Carl Reeder. They were married for 66 years until his sudden death in 2014. Eleanor devoted many years to creating a home and raising her family during their early years. She later went back to school and worked in the business world for 20 years. She served on the board of Kingston Hill and Foundation II. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, where she served in many capacities through the years. Ellie enjoyed daily walks, music of all kinds, reading, tennis leagues, traveling and spending time with friends and family. Her greatest love was her family. She felt fortunate to be able to be a part of their lives for so many years. She was strong and positive, inspiring others to carry their challenges with grace, dignity and good spirit. She always was grateful to have had such a good life. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lynn (Bryce) Hansen of Iowa City, Steve (Carol) Reeder of Alburnett, Brian (Veronica) Reeder of La Habra, Calif., and Bruce (Dana Heath) Reeder of Boise, Idaho; grandchildren, Ryan (Leah) Hansen of London, England, Caryn (Kyle) Wilcox of Lake Bluff, Ill., Scott (Amanda) Reeder of Cedar Rapids, John (Amanda) Reeder of Frankfort, Ill., Laura (Mike) Keniston of Alburnett, Lauren Reeder of San Francisco and Brett Reeder of Boise; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Norm Barnes (Donna) of Cedar Rapids; sister, Gladys Johnson of Roswell, Ga., sister-in-law, Joan Barnes of San Antonio, Texas; and many special nieces and nephews. Ellie was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; her parents; brother, Alf Barnes; and sisters, Myrtle Heuston and Elsie Bond. Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church or Camp Courageous. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
