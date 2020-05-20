Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elise Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elise Riley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elise Riley Obituary
ELISE JEAN RILEY Mount Vernon Elise Jean Riley, 92, of Lisbon, passed peacefully early Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, while she was a resident of the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon. Jean, as she was known, will be honored by her family with a graveside service at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21, in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Jean was born in the fall of the year on Sept. 6, 1927, in Cedar County, Iowa, most likely on the farm owned by her parents, Andrew Francis Lanig and Grace Hanna Bumgarner Lanig. Jean was united in marriage to Tony Wiskus on May 9, 1964. Jean was a farm wife and the mother of Nancy and her husband, Richard Becker, and Jerry Albaugh, both of whom survive her. She also is survived by her grandchildren, John (Delicha) Albaugh and Tammy Nehring; and great-grandchildren, Heather Albaugh, Dahflic Nehring, Derik Wilson, Linder Nehring and Dalton Nehring. Jean was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Tony Wiskus. May she be fondly remembered by those who knew her.
Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -