|
|
ELISE JEAN RILEY Mount Vernon Elise Jean Riley, 92, of Lisbon, passed peacefully early Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, while she was a resident of the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon. Jean, as she was known, will be honored by her family with a graveside service at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21, in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Jean was born in the fall of the year on Sept. 6, 1927, in Cedar County, Iowa, most likely on the farm owned by her parents, Andrew Francis Lanig and Grace Hanna Bumgarner Lanig. Jean was united in marriage to Tony Wiskus on May 9, 1964. Jean was a farm wife and the mother of Nancy and her husband, Richard Becker, and Jerry Albaugh, both of whom survive her. She also is survived by her grandchildren, John (Delicha) Albaugh and Tammy Nehring; and great-grandchildren, Heather Albaugh, Dahflic Nehring, Derik Wilson, Linder Nehring and Dalton Nehring. Jean was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Tony Wiskus. May she be fondly remembered by those who knew her.
Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2020