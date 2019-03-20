Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sunrise Mobile Home Court Shelter House
(2100 Scott Blvd
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth A. Jones Obituary
ELIZABETH A. JONES Central City Elizabeth A. Jones, 82, of Central City, Iowa, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A gathering time for family and friends to remember, share and celebrate Elizabeth's life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Sunrise Mobile Home Court Shelter House, 2100 Scott Blvd., Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her memory. To share thoughts, memories or condolences with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Elizabeth Ann VanderHam was born Oct. 25, 1936, in Platte, S.D., where she graduated from high school. She married Lewis Edson Jones on Nov. 14, 1954. She and Lewis had seven children, Dave Jones, Anne Kofron (Gary), Katherine Jones, Joe Jones, Bob Jones and Patti Stoner (Richard); 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; her sister, Evelyn Tucker (Larry); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Thomas; her parents; and four brothers, Carl, Alfred, Bob and William VanderHam. Elizabeth was loved by many and always was there to help family. She had many hobbies, which included gardening, rose gardens, canning, sewing and crocheting. Her children were blessed by the many skills she taught them. She will be greatly missed by many. Elizabeth worked for many years at Sheller Globe while in the Iowa City area, did home care of the elderly, worked as a postal employee and was in real estate sales in her lifetime.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now