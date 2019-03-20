ELIZABETH A. JONES Central City Elizabeth A. Jones, 82, of Central City, Iowa, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A gathering time for family and friends to remember, share and celebrate Elizabeth's life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Sunrise Mobile Home Court Shelter House, 2100 Scott Blvd., Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her memory. To share thoughts, memories or condolences with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Elizabeth Ann VanderHam was born Oct. 25, 1936, in Platte, S.D., where she graduated from high school. She married Lewis Edson Jones on Nov. 14, 1954. She and Lewis had seven children, Dave Jones, Anne Kofron (Gary), Katherine Jones, Joe Jones, Bob Jones and Patti Stoner (Richard); 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; her sister, Evelyn Tucker (Larry); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Thomas; her parents; and four brothers, Carl, Alfred, Bob and William VanderHam. Elizabeth was loved by many and always was there to help family. She had many hobbies, which included gardening, rose gardens, canning, sewing and crocheting. Her children were blessed by the many skills she taught them. She will be greatly missed by many. Elizabeth worked for many years at Sheller Globe while in the Iowa City area, did home care of the elderly, worked as a postal employee and was in real estate sales in her lifetime. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary