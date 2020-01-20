Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Lechko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. Lechko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth A. Lechko Obituary
ELIZABETH A. LECHKO Ladora Elizabeth A. Lechko, 61, of Ladora, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Compass Memorial Hospital, Marengo. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo, with Father Mike Kellogg officiating. Visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo. A memorial fund has been established. Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Blaine; a sister, Maggie Kellogg of Minnesota; three brothers, Father Mike Kellogg of Minnesota, Pierre Kellogg of Minnesota and John Dodge IV of Waterloo; three stepchildren, Robert Lechko of Indiana, Dannielle Lechko of Minnesota and Samantha (Kevin) Dinnel of South Dakota; and eight stepgrandchildren. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -