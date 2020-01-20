|
ELIZABETH A. LECHKO Ladora Elizabeth A. Lechko, 61, of Ladora, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Compass Memorial Hospital, Marengo. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo, with Father Mike Kellogg officiating. Visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo. A memorial fund has been established. Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Blaine; a sister, Maggie Kellogg of Minnesota; three brothers, Father Mike Kellogg of Minnesota, Pierre Kellogg of Minnesota and John Dodge IV of Waterloo; three stepchildren, Robert Lechko of Indiana, Dannielle Lechko of Minnesota and Samantha (Kevin) Dinnel of South Dakota; and eight stepgrandchildren. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020