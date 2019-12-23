|
ELIZABETH A. MARKEY Minneapolis Elizabeth A. Markey passed away on Dec. 18, 2019, in Minneapolis at the Hennepin County Medical Center. Liz suffered from a 20-year involvement with Huntington's Disease and a short-term cancer. Services will be arranged at the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in the spring. Elizabeth is survived by her brother, Mike (Karyn) Markey; her nieces, Breana and Phoebe of Des Moines; and her longtime friend, Judith Pugh of Minneapolis. Liz was preceeded in death by her brother, Joseph Markey; her parents, Jean Ann Markey and Nicholas J. Markey; all her aunts and uncles; and her adviser, James Pugh. Elizabeth was born on March 26, 1960, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She attended Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, where she excelled on the debate team and was an outstanding athlete in basketball, swimming and the high hurdles in track. She worked in Iowa City, Iowa, as a printer and in Strawberry Point, Iowa, and Minneapolis as a managerial assistant in several businesses. Liz had a highly evolved sense of humor and enjoyed debating many topics from politics to astronomy. She loved music, running, the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Chicago Cubs, the Minnesota Vikings, the farm in Strawberry Point and her Australian Shepherds. Her friends and family celebrate her freedom. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Elizabeth's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019