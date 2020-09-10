1/
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Woerdehoff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELIZABETH A. "BETTY" WOERDEHOFF Cascade Elizabeth A. "Betty" Woerdehoff, 96, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa. Visitation for Betty will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. Anyone wishing to send memorials may send them to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Elizabeth Woerdehoff Family, P.O. Box 430, Cascade, IA 52033. Services for Betty will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with the Rev. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will be held in the Calvary Cemetery. Elizabeth "Betty" was born Feb. 21, 1924, in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Joseph and Anna (Soppe) Otting. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Catholic High School in Cascade, Iowa. On May 30, 1942, she was united in marriage to Clifford Woerdehoff at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. He preceded her in death on June 27, 1983. She was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa. Betty was a gracious, gentle, peace-loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family. Betty was an avid reader and enjoyed movies and movie stars. She is survived by five children, Ronald Woerdehoff (and lifelong friend, Patricia Turnmeyer) of Cascade, Iowa, Robert (Margaret "Peggy") Woerdehoff of Marion, Iowa, Jane (Clifford) Strang of Cascade, Iowa, Joanie Topping of Monticello, Iowa, and Richard Woerdehoff of Flowery Branch, Ga.; 11 grandchildren, Angie (Mannie) Gomes, Michele (fiance Jim Barton) Strauss, John Woerdehoff, Brenda (Jeff) Kadlec, Brian (Fiorella) Woerdehoff, Lee (Elizabeth) Strang, Robert Strang, Marie (Ben) Green, Daniel Strang, Donnie (Marti Sanders) Kluesner and Amanda (Drew) Hackney; 21 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Bob (Jean) Otting and Jerry (Joan) Otting, both of Cascade, Iowa, the Rev. Loras Otting of Dubuque, Iowa, and Joanne Otting of Cascade, Iowa; and a sister-in-law, Jean Otting of Cascade, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Tom Topping; three brothers, Wilbur "Bill" Otting, James Otting and Donald Otting; two sisters-in-law, Grace Otting and Madonna Tucker; two nephews, John Otting and Dave Otting; and niece, Lisa Otting. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Cascade Area Right to Life, Attention: Donna Casey and the Tri-State Historical Society in memory of Elizabeth "Betty" Woerdehoff. If you would like to send online condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved