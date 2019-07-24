ELIZABETH "LIZ" MARIE HOPPES ALLISON Waterloo Elizabeth "Liz" Marie Hoppes Allison of Holiday Lake, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Fireside Winery, 1755 P Ave., Marengo, IA 52301. Memorials and cards may be directed to Keith Allison, 1403 Circle Dr., Brooklyn, IA 52211. Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn, is assisting the family with arrangements. Liz was born Aug. 26, 1946, in Oelwein, the daughter of Floyd and Anna (Nielsen) Hoppes. She married Keith Allison on Sept. 3, 1966, in Waterloo. Liz was a 1964 graduate of Waterloo East High School. She attended Ellsworth College. She was employed at Black's Department Store as a product manager and buyer. She is survived by her husband; a son, Keith (Stephanie) of Marengo; her four grandchildren, Katie of Waterloo and Robbie, Rubianne and Rory of Marengo; two sisters, Margaret (Ron) Melick of Menomonie, Wis., and Dorothy Fredrick of Hudson; two brothers, John (Karen) Hoppes of Waterloo and Vern (Michele) Hoppes of Tripoli; and nieces, nephews and friends. Liz was preceded in death by her parents. Published in The Gazette on July 24, 2019