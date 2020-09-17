ELIZABETH ANN (MAHONEY) SCHULTE Cedar Rapids Elizabeth Ann (Mahoney) Schulte, 86, of Prairie Village, Kan., formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 14, 2020, surrounded by her family. Betty was born on July 23, 1934, in Alta Vista, Iowa, to Lloyd and Angela (Keefe) Mahoney. She attended Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where she earned her teaching certificate. At a college mixer, she met John Campbell Schulte from Cedar Rapids. After more than a year of dating, they were engaged and married on June 4, 1960, in Alta Vista. When her children were young, she worked as a substitute teacher. Betty later became a realtor for R.L. Smith and later Coldwell Banker in Cedar Rapids. She took great pride in her job for many years, retiring in 2012 when she moved to Kansas City to be closer to family. Betty was very social, loved to gather with friends and never wanted the party to end. "One more, John, and then we'll go" was her motto, and even to the end, she didn't want to leave the party. Betty was a founding member of SaPaDaPaSo (Cedar Rapids Irish Parade Society), was active in the Red Hat Society and volunteered at Mount Mercy Hospital, Brighton Gardens Assisted Living Facility and The Johnson County Library. She loved sports, her Irish heritage and her rescue dogs. She was an avid reader, loved laughing with her family and playing cards with her friends. She was a devoted Catholic and member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids and Queen of the Holy Rosary in Overland Park, Kan. Betty is survived by her children, David Schulte (Mary), Linda McElhaney (Mark), Brenda Hess (Jim), Rob Schulte (Cindy) and Theresa Johnson (Jim); and her 11 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Mary Kay, Tom and Jack; her husband, John; and granddaughter, Erin Hess. Betty took great pride in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. She will be loved and missed every day. There will be a visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, 1844 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Masks are required with social distancing at the service. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. The family is appreciative of the love, compassion and care provided by Mission Chateau and Vitas Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the United Way of Eastern Iowa Disaster Recovery Fund, 317 Seventh Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401. Please share your support and memories with Betty's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
