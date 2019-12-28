|
ELIZABETH ANN "BETTY" TESAR Marengo Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Tesar, 94, of Marengo, formerly of Belle Plaine, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. A memorial service will be held in spring 2020. Inurnment will be in the Rector Cemetery in rural Chelsea. Memorials may be contributed in Betty's name to the Hospice of Mercy in Cedar Rapids. Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements. Betty is survived by her three sons, Larry (Holly) Tesar of Excelsior Springs, Mo., Dennis Tesar (Heidi Reichold-Caruso) of Lakewood, Colo., and Terry (Lisa) Tesar of Marion; 11 grandchildren, Brandon (McClaine) Tesar of Liberty, Mo., Devin Tesar of San Francisco, Megan (Aaron) Hagan of Excelsior Springs, Mo., Nick Tesar (Jamie Hawker) of Marengo, Scott Tesar of Cedar Rapids, Shelby Tesar of Denver, Colo., Skyler Tesar of Marion, Shane Tesar of Marion, Cameron (Brandy) Tesar of Arvada, Colo., Kim Tesar of Toronto, Canada, and Krishna Tesar of San Francisco; nine great-grandchildren, Brandon, Sydney and Jaxon Tesar of Arvada, Colo., Addison and Ava Tesar of Liberty, Mo., Ryder, Zoe and Blakely Hagan of Excelsior Springs, Mo., and Abel Duffy of Marengo; a brother, John Fetter of Ackley; and three sisters, Peggy Davis of Des Moines, Martha Van Horn of Plano, Texas, and Georgia (Francis) Duffy of Humboldt. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Laurence; two children, Vicki and Bryan Tesar; three brothers, Tony, Louis and Phil Fetter; and two sisters, Adaline Wacha and Lillian Hala. Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Fetter was born July 23, 1925, in rural Chelsea, the daughter of Lewis and Agnes (Dvorak) Fetter. She attended the St. Joseph Catholic School in Chelsea. Betty was united in marriage to Laurence Tesar at the Catholic church in Chelsea. She cleaned local businesses and was a cashier at the Belle Plaine resale shop. Betty was very involved with St. Michael Catholic Church in Belle Plaine, where she was the past president of the altar and rosary. She later moved to Marengo and lived at the Prime Timers community where she enjoyed decorating cookies, putting puzzles together and socializing with her neighbors. Betty also liked feeding hummingbirds and watching the "Big Bang Theory" on TV. In 2018, she moved to Rose Haven Nursing Home in Marengo, where she enjoyed all the activities, loved sitting with "Betty, Betty and Irene" for meals, and sharing a room with "Elsie from Chelsea." Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019