ELIZABETH "BETH" BROWN Cedar Rapids Elizabeth "Beth" Brown, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Marengo, died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Marengo with the Rev. Anni Thorn officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the Marengo Cemetery. Kloster Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 23, 2019