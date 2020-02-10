|
|
ELIZABETH "LIZ" COREY VARNUM Cedar Rapids Elizabeth "Liz" Corey Varnum, 73, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Terrace Glen Village in Marion. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Christ Episcopal Church, private inurnment to follow. Family requests that any quilts made by Liz, if you could bring to the service to be displayed, would be greatly appreciated. Elizabeth Corey was born July 28, 1946, the daughter of Flournoy and Pauline (Pressley) Corey. She was united in marriage to Thomas James Varnum on Aug. 24, 1968, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Liz worked for Qwest Dex for 32 years. She enjoyed quilting, reading, music, was a private pilot in her younger years and long-time volunteer for Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry. Most of all, she loved spending time with grandchildren and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Walter Corey; and niece, the Rev. Kelly Allen. Left to cherish Liz's memories are her children, Katherine (Patricia) Varnum of Cedar Rapids, and their son, Alexander; and Charles (Grace) Varnum of Aplington, Iowa, and their children, Wilson, Ruby and Ida; two sister-in-laws, Linda Corey of Cedar Rapids and Marlys Allen of St. Louis, Mo.; three nephews, Adam Allen, Peter Corey and Ryan Corey; as well as extended family. Memorials may be directed to Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry care of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. The Varnum family would like to thank the staff at Terrace Glen Village and UnityPoint Hospice Service for their loving care.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020