Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Varnum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Corey "Liz" Varnum


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Corey "Liz" Varnum Obituary
ELIZABETH "LIZ" COREY VARNUM Cedar Rapids Elizabeth "Liz" Corey Varnum, 73, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Terrace Glen Village in Marion. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Christ Episcopal Church, private inurnment to follow. Family requests that any quilts made by Liz, if you could bring to the service to be displayed, would be greatly appreciated. Elizabeth Corey was born July 28, 1946, the daughter of Flournoy and Pauline (Pressley) Corey. She was united in marriage to Thomas James Varnum on Aug. 24, 1968, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Liz worked for Qwest Dex for 32 years. She enjoyed quilting, reading, music, was a private pilot in her younger years and long-time volunteer for Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry. Most of all, she loved spending time with grandchildren and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Walter Corey; and niece, the Rev. Kelly Allen. Left to cherish Liz's memories are her children, Katherine (Patricia) Varnum of Cedar Rapids, and their son, Alexander; and Charles (Grace) Varnum of Aplington, Iowa, and their children, Wilson, Ruby and Ida; two sister-in-laws, Linda Corey of Cedar Rapids and Marlys Allen of St. Louis, Mo.; three nephews, Adam Allen, Peter Corey and Ryan Corey; as well as extended family. Memorials may be directed to Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry care of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. The Varnum family would like to thank the staff at Terrace Glen Village and UnityPoint Hospice Service for their loving care.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -