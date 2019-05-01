ELIZABETH "LIZ" COVINGTON Cedar Rapids Elizabeth "Liz" Covington, 72, of Long Prairie, Minn., passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 27, 2019. Funeral services for Liz will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie with Father Omar Guanchez and Deacon Jim Schulzetenberg officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery. Liz was born July 10, 1946, in Ottumwa, Iowa, and adopted at the age of 1 by Grant and Wilma (Cline) Cumming. She graduated from West Union High School in 1964, and after graduation attended Creighton University for business. Liz married Stephen Covington on Feb. 26, 1966. They lived in Cedar Rapids, where Liz worked for Life Investors. They moved to Long Prairie in 1982. Liz worked for various businesses and kept busy with hobbies and friends. Liz enjoyed playing cards, knitting, sewing, gardening, golfing, bowling, fishing, dancing, spoiling her pets and spending time with her grandsons. Liz was preceded in death by her parents, Grant and Wilma Cumming; cousin, Frank McDonough; and many aunts and uncles. Liz is survived by her husband, Stephen of Long Prairie; children, Jeff Covington of Denver, Colo., and Amy (Chad) Dinkel of Albertville, Minn.; and grandsons, Nicholas and Jacob. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home. Condolences: www.itenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2019