ELIZABETH J. "BETTY" WILSON Solon Elizabeth J. "Betty" Wilson, 96, of Solon, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday March 2, 2019, at the Bird House Hospice Facility in Iowa City. Services at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial in the Oakland Cemetery in Manchester at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. There will be a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the State Room at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Survivor include a daughter, Mary (Kent) Scranton of Solon; three sons, Keith (Linda), Douglas (Linda) and Timothy (Teresa), all of Toddville; and a sister, Naomi Cook of Eugene, Ore., She also is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Bill, one brother, two sisters, and three granddaughters. Betty was born on April 25, 1922, in Manchester, the daughter of William and Mary (Sulzner) Ammeter. She married Harold Wilson on March 28, 1940, in Ryan, Iowa. Harold passed away in 2008. Betty was a longtime member of Noelridge Baptist Church. She was a sales leader for Shaklee and retired from there after many years of service. She enjoyed family meals with her family and friends, cooking, baking, fishing and gardening. Betty forever will be remembered as a wonderful and caring wife, mother and grandmother whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. A memorial fund has been stablished. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019