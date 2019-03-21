ELIZABETH "BETTY" JEAN WORRELL Cedar Rapids Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Worrell, 85, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at Premier Estates in Toledo, Iowa. Service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 25, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Belle Plaine, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Czech National Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com. Betty was born Dec. 29, 1933, on the family farm in Chelsea, Iowa, to John and Elsie (Riha) Koutney. She attended Otter Creek No. 4, rural Chelsea and graduated from Tama High School in 1951. Betty graduated from Paris Beauty Academy in Cedar Rapids and became owner and operator of Flamingo Beauty Salon until 1996, when she suffered a stroke. On June 25, 1957, she was united in marriage to Richard Worrell of Solon, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Chelsea. She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The couple enjoyed many trips together, including Europe, Mexico, Florida and fishing in Canada. Betty had a love for the many schnauzers she cared for. She also liked baking poppy seed kolaches, cooking for her family each Thanksgiving, dancing, and attending Iowa Hawkeyes games with her husband. She is survived by her sisters, Darlene Breja of Belle Plaine, Marilyn Coover of Belle Plaine and Jeanette (Wesley) Sebetka of Malcom; nieces and nephews, Bob, Marlys, Mark, Sherri, David, Ellen, Jeff, Wesi, Lynette and John; and many more family and friends. Betty is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard (Oct. 1, 2013); brothers-in-law, Joey Breja and Sheldon Coover; and niece, Jill Sebetka. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary