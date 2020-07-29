ELIZABETH "BETTY" ANN KLINE Iowa City Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Kline, 81, of Iowa City, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Solon Care Center from COVID-19 following a long journey with Alzheimer's. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Orange Township Cemetery in Waterloo, Iowa, with the date and time to be announced when decided. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Compassus Hospice, Alzheimer's Association
or Solon Care Center. Betty was born June 27, 1939, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Thomas and Thelma (Wood) Saul. She grew up in Waterloo graduating from West High School in 1957. She married the love of her life, Gary Kline, on Feb. 1, 1958, in Waterloo. Together, they raised two daughters, Debra and Lori, and enjoyed 62 memorable and loving years together. Betty and her husband eventually moved to Tipton, where they owned and operated Agri Builders, which later became Custom Builders. Betty was Gary's right hand since starting their successful business in 1964. After they sold their business, they moved to Iowa City. The couple spent their winters in the Florida Keys, which they did for nearly 25 years and traveled all over the country with their motor home. Betty was a member of the United Methodist Church in Tipton before moving to Iowa City. She loved to entertain, was a wonderful cook and made many beautiful quilts. Above all, Betty loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and time spent with them meant everything to her. Betty is survived by her husband, Gary of Iowa City, Iowa; her two daughters, Debra (Jerry) Wiskus of Oviedo, Fla., and Lori Wood of North Liberty; four grandchildren, Toni (Jeff) Bloomquist, Justin Wiskus, Jill Jungles, and Christine Schilling; eight great-grandchildren, Emma and Zoe Bloomquist, Makenna, Tatum and Maesyn Jungles, and Gage, Blake and Reese Schilling; two brothers, Dick (Doris) Saul of Alamo, Texas, and Don (Nancy) Saul of Waterloo, Iowa; one sister, Bonnie (Jim) McLaury of Independence, Iowa; one brother-in-law, Bob Kline of Bardwell, Ky.; one sister-in-law, Patricia (Al) Boicourt of Granbury, Texas, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her father- and mother-in-law, Harold and Edna Kline; and a brother-in-law, Don Kline. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Solon Care Center and Compassus Hospice Care for the love and care they provided to their beloved wife and mother. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
.