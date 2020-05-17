Home

McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
To be announced at a later date
Elizabeth Lamb Obituary
ELIZABETH FRANCES FORD LAMB Cedar Rapids Elizabeth Frances Ford Lamb, 95, of Anderson, S.C., passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living of Anderson. Born Nov. 2, 1924, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Leo Michael Ford and Katherine Marie Hutchinson Ford. She was married to the late Charles A. Lamb until his passing in 2002. Elizabeth was a graduate of the University of Iowa, where she received a Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree and was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She loved playing golf and bridge and enjoyed gardening. Elizabeth cherished her time as a weekly volunteer at AnMed Health. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She is survived by her son, Charles Eric Lamb (Joyce) of Crested Butte, Colo.; daughters, Mary Kathleen Johnson (Allen) of Pace, Fla., and Rebecca Jean Mlinar (Frank) of Anderson, S.C.; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, James Kevin Lamb; brother Robert Michael Ford; and sister-in-law, Mary Ford. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living of Anderson for the loving care they provided to Mrs. Lamb. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E. Calhoun St., Anderson, SC 29621. Condolences: www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 17, 2020
