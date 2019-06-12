ELIZABETH LUCILLE "BETTY" LENDT Manchester Elizabeth Lucille "Betty" Lendt, 70, of Manchester, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at her home. She was born June 26, 1948, in Manchester the daughter of Matthias and Alberta (Holtz) Ronnebaum. Betty was raised in the Earlville area and was a 1966 graduate of Xavier High School in Dyersville. On Nov. 1, 1974, Betty was united in marriage to Darrell Lendt. She worked for more than 29 years at the Shopping News in Dyersville. Betty was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed traveling to Arizona each year for their spring training. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, having coffee with her friends and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. Betty especially enjoyed following her husband's music career over the years. She always cherished spending time with her family. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 44 years, Darrell Lendt of Manchester; her five children, Brian (Sue Alvis) Knipper of Earlville, Jeffrey (Jamie) Knipper of Clinton, Karmen (Craig) Johannes of Manchester, Kelly Kiernan of Marion and Danielle (Dan) Goebel of Masonville; 10 grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; four siblings, Dianne (Bill) Oberbroeckling of Manchester, Karen (Dave) Mensen of Delhi, Marilyn (Gary) Althoff of Earlville and Donna Poehnelt of Manchester; sisters-in-law, Kim (Kyle) Downs of Hiawatha and Deb (Dick) Schmitt and Diane Bosler of Manchester; a brother-in-law, David Lendt of Sergeant Bluff; and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Matthias and Alberta Ronnebaum; her parents-in-law, Elmer and Illeen Lendt; one son-in-law, Troy Kiernan; two brothers, Leon and Robert Ronnebaum; and two brothers-in-law, Larry Reth and Dan Kaiser. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, where there will be a 2 p.m. Scripture service. Friends may also call from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Manchester. Published in The Gazette on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary