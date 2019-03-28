ELIZABETH "BETTE" M. SCHMIDT Conroy Elizabeth "Bette" M. Schmidt, 101, of Ormond Beach, Fla., formerly of Conroy, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, with Pastor Gary Sears officiating. Burial will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Conroy, Iowa. Visitation: 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, March 30, Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to www.vitas.com. Elizabeth is survived by a son, Roger, and his wife, Mary Grace; grandson, Zachary Taylor (Chrissy); great-granddaughter, Jemma Rose; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; son, Donald; three sisters, Martha Woge, Mary Sanders and Ann Hopp; and two brothers, William and Otto Giese. Elizabeth was born on Jan. 1, 1918, in Pretz, Germany, the daughter of Otto and Bertha Giese. She graduated from Conroy High School. Following graduation, she attended nursing school. Elizabeth and Paul were united in marriage in 1938. She was naturalized for citizenship in 1940. She and Paul farmed in Iowa County and had two sons. They retired in 1975 and moved to Florida. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary