ELIZABETH MARIE (FELLERS) HALSTEAD MILLER Mount Pleasant Elizabeth Marie (Fellers) Halstead Miller, 63, of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at her home after a decline in health. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the funeral home. Beth was born on April 13, 1956, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Edward and Pearl (Thorton) Fellers. She graduated from Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids and went on to obtain her associate degree in nursing. Beth was united in marriage to James Miller on Sept. 8, 1979, in Iowa City. She enjoyed working with the elderly and babies, and worked at many nursing homes and church nurseries. Beth loved to crochet and sew. She was a former member of Covington Praise Center in Georgia. Survivors include her husband, James Miller of Mount Pleasant; children, Doug Halstead of Cedar Rapids and Samantha Miller of Mount Pleasant; stepchildren, Pearl Lloyd of Brighton, Sue Miller of Covington, Ga., Joe (Marla) Miller of Mediapolis, Steve (Suzanne) Miller of Wayland, Lloyd (Carri) Miller of Covington, Ga., and Jennifer (Eldon) Brenneman of Riverside; adopted children, Jeremy Pollard and Isaiah Gier, both of Mount Pleasant; 14 grandchildren, with one granddaughter due in September; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; mother, Pearl Wittenberg of Monticello; three brothers; three sisters; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Fellers; and stepson, Michael Miller. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Beth at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 17, 2019