ELIZABETH "LIZ" MARIE SHERWOOD Marion Elizabeth "Liz" Marie Sherwood, 79, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Willard, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Linn Manor Care Center in Marion. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family service and burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio, at a later date. Liz was born on Sept. 12, 1940, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of Harold and Minnie (Ratliff) Cannaday. Liz served in the United States Army and while stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, she was united in marriage to Eugene L. Sherwood on Dec. 20, 1962. After leaving her military career, Liz and Gene moved their family to Eagle River, Alaska, where she worked as a civil service employee for the military for more than 20 years. Liz was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She enjoyed spending quality time with friends and family, and especially playing cards with her sister Carol and her husband Red. Liz loved to entertain and was well known for sharing her culinary talents with all who she knew. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her two sons, Scott (Colette) Sherwood of Marion and Steven L. Sherwood (Cecelia Van Horn) of Ontario, Ohio; four grandchildren, Dr. Brenton G. (Suwdaa) Sherwood of Tiffin, Iowa, Megan N. (Steven B.) Gray of Marion, Jillian V. (Samuel L.) Johnson of Murray, Utah, and William G. Sherwood of Mesa, Ariz.; five great-grandchildren, Brett, Claire and Grant Sherwood, Brooks Gray and Rory Johnson; three siblings, Louella (Don) King, Carol (Red) Eastman and Jimmy (Jackie) Ratliff, all of Willard, Ohio; as well as and several nieces and nephews. Liz was preceded in death by her father, Harold Cannaday; mother, Minnie Ratliff; husband, Eugene L. Sherwood; and one brother, Gary Ratliff. Please share a memory of Liz at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
