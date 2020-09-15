ELIZABETH MARION MCKINNEY Columbus, Ohio Elizabeth Marion McKinney, 82, sunrise Dec. 28, 1937, and sunset Sept. 7, 2020. Visitation: from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Marlan J, Gary Funeral Home, The Chapel of Peace East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio. Chicago Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 18, followed by funeral at 1 p.m. at Smith & Thomas Funeral Home, 5708 W Madison St., Chicago. Interment at Forest Home Cemetery in Chicago. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the McKinney family, visit www.thechapelofpeace.com
.