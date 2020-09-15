1/1
Elizabeth Marion McKinney
ELIZABETH MARION MCKINNEY Columbus, Ohio Elizabeth Marion McKinney, 82, sunrise Dec. 28, 1937, and sunset Sept. 7, 2020. Visitation: from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Marlan J, Gary Funeral Home, The Chapel of Peace East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio. Chicago Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 18, followed by funeral at 1 p.m. at Smith & Thomas Funeral Home, 5708 W Madison St., Chicago. Interment at Forest Home Cemetery in Chicago. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the McKinney family, visit www.thechapelofpeace.com.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 15, 2020.
