ELIZABETH MARK Hiawatha "Betty" Elizabeth Mark, 74, of Hiawatha died April 11, 2019. Services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial at Shiloh Cemetery in Hiawatha. Friends may call at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday and at the chapel after 10 a.m. Tuesday. Memorial donations may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society in her name. Full obituary and online condolences may be left at cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
