Goettsch Funeral Home
514 W 1st Street
Monticello, IA 52310
319-465-3535
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Goettsch Funeral Home
514 W 1st Street
Monticello, IA 52310
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Goettsch Funeral Home
514 W 1st Street
Monticello, IA 52310
Elizabeth "Betty" Siebels

Elizabeth "Betty" Siebels Obituary
ELIZABETH "BETTY" SIEBELS Monticello Elizabeth "Betty" Siebels, 97, of Monticello, died Thursday morning, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a sudden illness. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Goettsch Funeral Home. The Rev. Ed Moreano will officiate at the service. Interment will be in the Prairie Hill Cemetery, Castle Grove, at a later date. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Courageous or the United Church of Monticello. Surviving are her four children, Patricia (Jim) Zimmerman, Albert (Jack) (Barb) Siebels Jr. and Donna (Larry) McDonald, all of Monticello, and Jim (Deb) Siebels of Central City; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and four great-great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert, in 2008; her daughter-in-law, Sue Siebels; a nephew, Larry Stogdill; four siblings, Robert Otten, Minnie Stogdill, Doris Freese and Sally Hawker; and her friend, Ruth Ann. Elizabeth Otten was born April 7, 1922, in Monticello, Iowa. She was the daughter of Otto and Helen Bensch Otten. Betty attended the Monticello community schools, graduating in 1941. Betty met Albert Siebels while roller skating. They were married Jan. 12, 1942, at St. Luke's Methodist Church, Monticello. Betty worked at the Sims Clover Farm Grocery store in Monticello before raising her family. She enjoyed working at the Monticello schools in the hot lunch program for many years. In 1978 after Albert retired, they moved to their home at Leisure Lake near Bernard. In 1990, they returned to their roots and moved back to Monticello. Betty loved to crochet. She won many blue ribbons at the Great Jones County Fair for her work. She shared many of her projects with family and friends.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
