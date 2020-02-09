|
ELIZABETH JANE STOURAC St. Petersburg, Fla. Elizabeth Jane Stourac, 85, died Jan. 23, 2020, in St Petersburg, Fla., from complications of Alzheimer's disease. There were no services. A private family memorial will be held. Elizabeth Cahalan was born Feb. 3, 1934, to Albert Cahalan and Kathryn O'Rourke Cahalan. Liz attended St Patrick's Catholic School and graduated from Roosevelt High School. After spending some time in Florida, Liz returned to Iowa and worked in the insurance business. She married Albert Stourac and became mother to six children. After raising her children, Liz returned to work at State Farm and Vigortone. Liz moved back to Florida in 1982 and remained there for the remainder of her years. She was employed by ConMed until her retirement. She enjoyed the warm weather, restaurants, beaches and especially dancing. Liz is survived by her brother, John; as well as her children, Paula Sifuentes, David Stourac, Kathi (Mike) Seeman, Gary (Lynette) Stourac, Laura (Lonnie Moeller) Wooten and Amy Stourac. She also is survived by grandchildren, Anthony, Deanna, Gabe, Amanda, Alyssa and Grant, as well as a great-granddaughter, Hayden. Liz was preceded in death by her parents; brother, AJ; and sisters, Helen, Marlene and Pat. Liz will be greatly missed by her family.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020