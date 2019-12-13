Home

Goettsch Inc Funeral Homes
111 4Th St Ne
Hopkinton, IA 52237
(563) 926-2605
Elizabeth "Bette" Wilson

Elizabeth "Bette" Wilson Obituary
ELIZABETH "BETTE" WILSON Hopkinton Elizabeth "Bette" Wilson, 92, died on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the Regional Hospital in Manchester following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the Hopkinton Community Church, where friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Hopkinton Cemetery. Goettsch Funeral Home has taken Bette and her family into their care. Surviving is her daughter, Lynn Swanson, of Necedah, Wis.; five grandchildren, Denise (Larry) Vance, Randy (Stacey Martinsen) Less, Rhonda Marty, Tommy (Sarah Wolf) Wilson and Stacy Les; 20 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and special caregivers, Kim Less and Jan Lamont. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; a son, Bob; a daughter, Kay Less; a granddaughter, Vanessa Husmann; her sister, Rhoda Hughes; and two brothers, Ralph and Johnny Hageman. Elizabeth Jane Hageman was born March 23, 1927, in Delaware County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Clarence and Ella Tibbits, Hageman. Bette graduated from the Hopkinton Schools. She married Donald Wilson on June 20, 1945, in Hopkinton. She operated Bette's Cafe in several locations in Hopkinton and also was employed at Collins Radio for 20 years.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
