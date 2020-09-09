ELIZABETH A. "BETTY" WOERDEHOFF Cascade Elizabeth A. "Betty" Woerdehoff, 96, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade. Visitation for Betty will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday, Sept. 11, at St. Martin Catholic Church in Cascade. Anyone wishing to send memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Elizabeth Woerdehoff Family, P.O. Box 430, Cascade, IA 52033. Services for Betty will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the church with the Rev. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery. Elizabeth "Betty" was born Feb. 21, 1924, in Cascade, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Soppe) Otting. She was a graduate of St. Mary Catholic High School in Cascade. On May 30, 1942, she was united in marriage to Clifford Woerdehoff at St. Mary Catholic Church in Cascade. He preceded her in death on June 27, 1983. She was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade. Betty was a gracious, gentle, peace-loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family. Betty was an avid reader and enjoyed movies and movie stars. She is survived by five children, Ronald Woerdehoff (and lifelong friend, Patricia Turnmeyer) of Cascade, Robert (Margaret "Peggy") Woerdehoff of Marion, Iowa, Jane (Clifford) Strang of Cascade, Joanie Topping of Monticello, Iowa, and Richard Woerdehoff of Flowery Branch, Ga.; 11 grandchildren, Angie (Mannie) Gomes, Michelle Strauss, John Woerdehoff, Brenda (Jeff) Kadlec and Brian (Florella) Woerdehoff, Lee (Elizabeth) Strang, Robert Strang, Marie (Ben) Green and Daniel Strang, Donnie (Marty Sanders) Kluesner and Amanda (Drew) Hackney; 21 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Bob (Jean) Otting and Jerry (Joan) Otting, both of Cascade, the Rev. Loras Otting of Dubuque and Joanne Otting of Cascade; and a sister-in-law, Jean Otting of Cascade. She also was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Tom Topping; three brothers, Wilbur "Bill" Otting, James Otting and Donald Otting; two sisters-in-law, Grace Otting and Madonna Tucker; two nephews, John Otting and Dave Otting; and niece, Lisa Otting. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Cascade Area Right to Life (Attention: Donna Casey), and the Tri-State Historical Society, in memory of Elizabeth "Betty" Woerdehoff. If you would like to send online condolences to the family, please visit the website www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com
.