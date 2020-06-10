ELLA FRANCES FORBES Marion Ella Frances Forbes, beloved wife, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend, left this world because of an asthma attack at the age of 21 on June 6, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital. Friends and family may visit and celebrate her life from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Please plan to wait your turn outside and be respectful of social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or please visit the Cedar Memorial website and share of memory of Ella. Please visit www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries to read the complete obituary.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 10, 2020.