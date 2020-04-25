|
|
ELLA MAE ARCHER Iowa City Ella Mae Archer, 53, of Iowa City, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, surrounded by family. Per Ella's request, services will be private. Ella was born March 30, 1967, in Clarksdale, Miss., and came to Chicago when she was 3 years old. She attended Anton Dvorak kindergarten through eighth grade, then graduated from George Collins High School in 1985. She found a passion for baking everything: bread, rolls, bagels, cakes and cookies. In 2003, she came to Iowa City and was successful baking for the local school district. Ella is survived by her three children, Rachel Archer (Yohuncia House Sr.), Nikisha Yance Archer and Dante' Jaymes Yance; her three granddaughters, Janea, Larissa and Jamiya House; her four sisters, Gwendolyn Archer (Michael Pailen), Thelma Archer, Gloria Archer and Leenora Archer; and her brother, L.C. Archer. Ella also is survived by numerous extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosie Archer; her brother, Joe Willie "Bud" Archer; and her grandson, Yohuncia House Jr. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020