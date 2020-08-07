ELLEN A. STOUT Solon Ellen A. Stout, 87, of Solon, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with Father Charles Fladung presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. A public drive-by visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, where the family will be greeting everyone outside the church entrance. A full obituary will be in Saturday's Gazette. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon are in charge of Ellen's arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 7, 2020.