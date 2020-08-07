1/
Ellen A. Stout
ELLEN A. STOUT Solon Ellen A. Stout, 87, of Solon, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with Father Charles Fladung presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. A public drive-by visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, where the family will be greeting everyone outside the church entrance. A full obituary will be in Saturday's Gazette. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon are in charge of Ellen's arrangements.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brosh Chapel
100 South Cedar St
Solon, IA 52333
(319)624-3844
